‘Game Of Thrones’: 5 Key Things To Remember About The Terrifying Night King

The Night King will be back on the Aug. 20 episode of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Before NK goes head-to-head with Jon Snow and his squad, here are the 5 important things you need to remember.

1. The Night King is one of the most powerful characters on the show. The Night King is the leader and the first of the White Walkers. Winter has arrived on Game of Thrones and the Night King is ready to strike. Early on in season 7, the Night King was seen leading his army of White Walkers and wights towards The Wall, which is the only thing that separates the White Walkers from all of Westeros. After warging into a flock of ravens, Bran Stark saw the Night King and his army getting closer and closer to The Wall. Jon Snow has been concerned about preparing his army for the real war ahead, the one against the Night King. He’s been trying to convince Daenerys all season long that the threat of the Night King and White Walkers is much more important than her fight for the Iron Throne.

2. The Children of the Forest helped create the Night King. In season 6, fans learned how the Night King was made. The Night King was one of the First Men, who were the first humans in Westeros. After capturing the First Man, one of the Children of the Forest, Leaf, took a dragonglass dagger and plunged it into his chest. The man’s eyes turned blue and he became the first White Walker. Leaf told Bran that the Children of the Forest created the White Walkers to defend themselves when they were at war with the First Men.

3. Bran has met the Night King. Back in season 6, Bran had a terrifying vision. He walked through an army of the undead and came face-to-face with the Night King. The Night King reached out and touched Bran. The Night King’s touch marked Bran on his arm.

4. There’s a crazy fan theory that claims BRAN is the Night King. Reddit user turm0il26 proposes that Bran will try to travel back in time to warn everyone of the White Walkers, but he will fail. The first time he attempts this, he will cause the “Mad King” to go mad. The second time, he goes further back and builds The Wall as Bran the Builder. The third time, Bran will go back to when the Night King was created. He will “warg into the human that later is going to become the Night King (or maybe even try to kill the Children of the Forest). He wargs into him to instead stop the “dragonglass into the heart” event from happening (or maybe in his attempt to kill the Children, he gets chosen as the vessel for the NK).” Bran will try to go back to the present day, but he won’t be able to “because he’s too deep into the past and stayed too long” and will end up becoming the Night King. “With the combination of the Children’s magic and Bran’s power, he becomes the villain instead of the hero he tried to be…” the fan writes. Pretty wild, right?

5. The Night King technically isn’t in George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series. The Night King has not been introduced in George’s series of books yet. But there is the Night’s King, who is mentioned in the books. The Night’s King was the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch during its earlier days. He later broke his Night’s Watch vows and fell in love with a woman “with skin as white as the moon and eyes like blue stars.” The Night King may be loosely passed off the Night’s King.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

