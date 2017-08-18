Dave East: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who’s Worked With Drake & Chris Brown

Dave East has recruited Nas, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, French Montana and more for his epic new record! If you’ve never heard of him, here’s everything you need to know.

East Harlem rapper Dave East dropped his EP Paranoia: A True Story on Aug. 18, and it’s chock-full of features from all of the hip-hop greats. Stream it below, then read up on five essential things to know about East.

1. East’s 2014 mixtape Black Rose really put him on the map.

East and rapper Nas connected in 2014, and East was signed to Nas’ Mass Appeal Records. He then released Black Rose via the label.

2. He’s got a collaboration with Drake in the works.

“Me and Drake working on a record right now; a few records,” East told Billboard on Aug. 16. “I could just remember talking about that sh*t. Now it’s a reality,” he added. The best part is that the two met on the soccer field!

3. East has a daughter with a woman named Milagrito Colon.

Kairi Chanel was born on March 9, 2016, and he named a mixtape after her. Kairi Chanel actually peaked on the US Billboard 200 chart at #38! However, East later went off at Milagrito on Instagram in March 2017, claiming that she sent the police to his house and told them he kidnapped Kairi! Her response is equally wild.

4. He’s also pals with Nicki Minaj.

Remember the celeb soccer game last month where Drake famously ogled Nicki Minaj’s butt? Yeah, East was there too, and everyone had a ball.

5. East is known for his raw storytelling about street life.

His lyrics are occasionally rather dark, and he considers Styles P, Jadakiss, Cam’ron, Big Pun, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., Raekwon, DMX, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and The Diplomats to be his main influences.

