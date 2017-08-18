Jeremy Lindholm Arrested For Attempted Murder After ‘Twin Peaks’ Actor Allegedly Beat GF With Bat

Don’t ever expect Jeremy Lindholm to return to ‘Twin Peaks.’ The actor, who recently appeared on the series, was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a baseball bat!

Jeremy Lindholm, 41, was arrested on Aug. 16 outside a Spokane, Washington business, according to a press release from the Spokane police department. The authorities had received a call that claimed a man was assaulting a woman with a baseball bat. When the cops arrived on the scene, the man – later identified as Jeremy – was fleeing out of the back of the business while still clinging to the bat. Though, he knew that running was pointless, as he quickly gave up when confronted by the officers in the alley.

Surveillance video of the incident showed an “extremely violent assault,” according to the press release. The nature of the attack led the authorities to believe that Jeremy’s intent was to kill the woman. Officers charged Jeremy with Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, 2nd degree assault and several other chargers, including assaulting the victim’s friend. Jeremy told the police that he had been arguing with the woman, his girlfriend of five years, before she headed out to get him Kool Aid, according to court documents cited by KREM (per The New York Daily News.) When she failed to return, Jeremy grew furious and went to find her at work.

The actor, according to the court documents, admitted to punching his girlfriend in his face, though he said he didn’t intend to hurt her. Uh, okay. Jeremy also reportedly said he wanted the police to shoot him in front of her. Thankfully, the injuries she suffered were non-life threatening, and she was treated at a local hospital. Jeremy was booked into the Spokane County Jail and he was held on a $100,000 bond.

Jeremy appeared as Mickey in the Twin Peaks: The Return episode, “Part 6, on June 11. He appeared along legendary actor Harry Dean Stanton, 91, and celebrated the occasion by posting a picture of himself on Twitter on Aug. 5. “How are you watching Twin Peaks?” he said, posing in front of a giant television screen featuring his episode. “Don’t forget it begins airing 8pm this Sunday.” His other major roles include parts in films like Memoir of a Cannibal and The Absent. He also appeared in shorts Game of Cards, Marty, It’s a Meh Life, and Tiki.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about this horrific attack?