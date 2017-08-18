Tiny Determined To Make T.I. Jealous With Her Hot Trainer After She Finds Suspicious Texts On His Phone

Two can play at that game! Tiny stumbled upon some questionable texts in T.I.’s phone, but will she give him a taste of his own medicine? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s ‘determined’ to make TIP jealous!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is looking and feeling better than ever, but there is one thing missing. The Xscape singer would love to have things work out with her estranged husband T.I., 36, but it’s just not that easy. “They had a big fight last week because she saw some questionable messages on his phone so she feels like she’s well within her rights to do whatever she wants,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Working out with Korey is her way of getting a little revenge on TIP. The sad thing is she’s only doing this because he always seems to let her down, he makes all these promises and then as soon as he’s got her all to himself he breaks them. Now she’s going back on her promises too, he’s going to get a taste of his own medicine.” See pics of T.I. and Tiny, here.

“Tiny’s back working out with her hot trainer Korey, there’s nothing but a little harmless flirting going on right now, but she knows damn well TIP won’t approve,” our source revealed. “She’s not tripping about what Tip thinks though, she doesn’t care about making him happy right now.” Tiny has been living it up to the fullest, last sharing a sizzling bikini-clad photo on Aug. 16, so was she tempting her longtime love T.I.? The two have been sparking rumors of a reconciliation, months after she filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, so fans are hoping things work out for the best! T.I. added fuel to the rumors by going all out for her 42nd birthday, spoiling Tiny with some champagne and a gorgeous flower arrangement. They also jetted off to St. Lucia together!

No matter what happens, T.I. always will have respect for Tiny and the incredible family they made. “We have 7 amazing kids who all have enough skills, smarts, talent and ability to take care of us in our old age…. Now that’s awesome,” he wrote on her b-day. “In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and T.I. will work things out? Tell us, below!