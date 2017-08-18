Taylor Swift Deletes Almost All Social Media & Fans Are Convinced New Music Is Coming

Taylor Swift fans were left in an absolute frenzy on Aug. 18 when the singer mysteriously deleted almost everything from her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Could this mean new music is on the way!?

IS THE WORLD ENDING, YOU GUYS?! Taylor Swift, 27, has been virtually silent on social media for the last several months, but no one was expecting her to take down almost ALL her posts — and that’s exactly what she did on Aug. 18! Just before noon, the 27-year-old got rid of all her photos on Instagram, deleted her picture on Twitter, shut down her website, and wiped out more social media, including Tumblr and Facebook. At first, it seemed like it could’ve just been a hack, but once fans took a step back and thought about it, there was another possibility: Could this mean she’s about to drop NEW MUSIC?!

The timing is quite perfect: Aug. 18 marks three years to the day that Taylor released “Shake It Off” and announced her fifth studio album, 1989, which came out in Oct. 2014. In the past, Taylor has always released albums every two years, which meant 2016 would’ve been the time for her to drop another record. Of course, 2016 is long gone now, but maybe Taylor just needed another year to get her sixth album ready?! It’s too early to tell what exactly all of this means right now, but we are now on HIGH alert for the possibility that a song or album is coming.

Interestingly, the VMAs are coming up in just over a week (Aug. 27), which would be the perfect place for Taylor to perform or promote new music. Of course, Taylor’s known nemesis, Katy Perry, 32, is host of this year’s show, so it didn’t seem likely that the 27-year-old would show up, but maybe the ladies will give us an even bigger surprise and bury the hatchet for good!? THE SUSPENSE IS KILLING US!

Taylor Swift, the woman who stop the internet and got worldwide trend by just wiping her photos on her social medias. pic.twitter.com/ZKbjPOCadj — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 18, 2017

so wild of Taylor Swift to be preparing her comeback right at the beginning of pumpkin spice latte season — doing•amazin•sweetie (@repeattofade) August 18, 2017

