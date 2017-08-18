Tara Wallace Shows Off Major Cleavage In Sexy Black Lingerie & Thigh High Stockings

HOT DAMN. ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stunner Tara Wallace basically broke the internet on Aug. 18, sharing a sizzling photo of herself wearing nothing but skimpy lingerie and thigh-high stockings.

Expecting company, Tara Wallace? The 34-year old Love & Hip Hop New York reality star was certainly dressed for a very sexy occasion on Aug. 18, flaunting her curves in a black lace leotard, a diamond necklace, stilettos, and thigh-high stockings. Taking to Snapchat, Tara left very little to the imagination as she struck a seductive pose using a chair to prop her leg up. It looks like the brunette beauty is ready to get down to business in the bedroom — but with whom? Possibly on/off beau Peter Gunz? The last time we checked in with this back-and-forth couple, he was trying to win her heart over again after the Amina Buddafly scandal.

“She has not officially taken Peter back but it’s going that way, she wants to be a family again for the sake of her kids,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She lives for those three boys and she wants them to have their dad around full time. One thing she can’t have though, is him messing around with Amina.” Peter made a pretty bold statement on the Feb. 6 episode of Love & Hip Hop New York by asking Amina for a divorce. “He’s promised her that he’s done with Amina but Tara still has major doubts.”

Making matters even more confusing, the brunette beauty was rumored to be having Peter’s child. If it were true, we’d probably notice a baby bump by now since there was buzz all the way back in February. Judging from this lingerie picture of Tara, she’s definitely not pregnant! Her tummy looks insanely flat, toned, and tight! She’s never looked better! Feast your eyes, Peter.

