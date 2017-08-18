T6IsComing: Taylor Swift Fans Predict She’ll End Justin Bieber With Release Of New Music

Is Justin Bieber’s reign at the top of the music charts coming to an end? That’s what Taylor Swift fans have predicted, as they feel the songstress is about to drop new music and reclaim her throne!

We wonder if Justin Bieber is shaking in his boots, as Taylor Swift fans think she’s on the brink of releasing new music and reclaiming her throne at the top of the charts! Right now, Justin has the top two spots on iTunes with his new song, “Friends” (#1), and summertime smash,”Despacito” (#2), but after T-Swizzle deleted a lot of her social media activity on Aug. 18 — the three-year anniversary of the release of “Shake It Off” — fans started freaking out and fantasizing about the fall of The Biebs. Obviously, it’s nothing personal — we love both Justin AND Taylor — but the fans seem to think she’ll easily knock him out of the top spots on iTunes when her new music drops in the not too distant future. Seriously… it could be any day now. Even any minute.

As we previously mentioned, just before noon today, T-Swizzle got rid of all of her pictures on Instagram, deleted her profiles picture on Twitter, shut down her website, and wiped out her Tumblr and Facebook pages. No reason for the change was given, but Taylor’s fans are smart and they quickly assumed it meant new music was coming! And we think they’re right. Typically, Taylor releases albums every two years in the month of October, but the 27-year-old refrained from dropping any new albums in 2016 — two years after the release of her last album, 1989. We’re way overdue for a new album and all of Taylor’s recent activity seems suspicious. However, we’ll have to wait and see if her new music dethrones Justin. Meanwhile, see fan tweets about Taylor taking down Justin, below!

Taylor Swift coming for Despacito pic.twitter.com/mvOLHCuR5m — LuPaul (@LucaIdek) August 18, 2017

Justin Bieber: "Can we be fr-" Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/Swu0wB7WFc — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 18, 2017

taylor swift has had enough of justin bieber's bullshit ass music going #1 and she's coming back 👏😮👌😩 #TS6IsComing — the birthday boy. (@Blvck_Picvsso) August 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Will Taylor Swift’s new music end Justin Bieber’s reign at the top of the charts? Tell us below.