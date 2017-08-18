Steve Bannon Fired By Trump & Out of The White House

Say ‘boy, bye’ to Steve Bannon. Donald Trump’s top presidential adviser and former editor of Breitbart, the voice of the ‘alt-right’ movement, was reportedly fired from his job on Aug. 18.

It seems that even as President of the United States, ex-Celebrity Apprentice star Donald Trump, 71, keeps getting to tell people “You’re fired.” The latest subject to hear those words is reportedly Steve Bannon, according to The New York Times. The president has told senior aids he has decided to remove the former Breitbart editor, ending a relationship with the man credited with helping Donald win the 2016 election. Though, as with practically everything with the Trump administration, there’s a bunch of conflicting reports.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” the White House Press Secretary said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.” However, Steve Bannon supposedly insisted “the parting of ways was his idea,” a person close to Steve told The New York Times. Steve supposedly submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7, and that his leaving was supposed to be announced at the start of this week. This resignation was then delayed in the wake of the violent “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Coincidentally, that rally saw neo-Nazis, white supremacists and – surprise, surprise – alt-righters gather to protest the removal of a Confederate monument.

This exit is not that big of a surprise, as Steve Bannon has clashed with other senior West Wing advisers and parts of the president’s family. Steve’s critics have pointed out his responsibility for stirring up the “alt right” moment, and have often pointed out his prominent role in the White House as a black mark on the Trump administration. Trump’s new chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, was expected to clear house and give Bannon his walking papers, according to the New York Post.

JUST IN: White House on Bannon: "John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day." https://t.co/4n07J8PHiT pic.twitter.com/DUvVuocuSE — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2017

hey bannon – shove a tiki torch up ur ass #FIRED — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 18, 2017

