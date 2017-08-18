Steve Bannon’s Fired & Celebs Are Celebrating Trump Losing His Chief Strategist; See Tweets

Steve Bannon is out! Donald Trump’s controversial chief strategist is working his last day on Aug. 18, and stars are taking to social media to celebrate the news! See celebs having a field day over his firing.



It’s the end of an era. Donald Trump’s, 71, top presidential adviser and chief strategist Steve Bannon, 63, was reportedly fired from his job on Aug. 18, causing the Twittersphere to erupt with comments about the shocking news! Steve, who was known as the voice of the “alt-right” movement, helped Donald win the 2016 election, but it didn’t prevent him from getting the boot. Several celebrities were overjoyed and it’s pretty likely that a plethora of wild memes are on the way. Rosie O’Donnell, 55, boldly joked, “hey bannon – shove a tiki torch up ur ass #FIRED.” Star Trek actor, George Takei, 80, added, “Trump has insisted Bannon resign. ‘Ding dong the witch etc!’

Iron Man star Don Cheadle, 52, even chimed in, “Bye, boi! Now we REALLY have keep an eye on you,” alongside the hashtag, “BannonUnchained.” Comedian David Alan Grier, 61, also let his political views be known and addressed the shocking rumors he heard. “WH sources say David Duke has been tapped to replace Steve Bannon! #NotMyPresident,” he wrote. Ike Barinholtz, 40, from Mad TV, even went the extra mile while slamming Trump’s former chief strategist on his way out, writing, “Bye Steve Bannon you herpes sore in cargo shorts.” Yikes!

Steve will walk the halls of the White House one more time on Aug. 18, but then it’s a wrap! “White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” the White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35, said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.” The former Breitbart News chairman served as the White House Chief Strategist for a few months, after being offered the job on Nov. 13, 2016. He was already a controversial pick after being accused of antisemitism, but in the wake of the tragedy that struck in Charlottesville, the hashtag #FireBannon was trending on Twitter for hours since many felt he was connected to that movement.

Heartbroken people across the nation are grieving after 19 were injured and one young woman, Heather Heyer, 32, lost her life when a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Virginia. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and alt-righters were carrying torches while gathering to protest the removal of a Confederate monument. Despite the claims that he was fired after the tragedy, Steve reportedly insisted that he already submitted his resignation on Aug. 7. Either way, cheers were reportedly heard on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange when the news was announced!

