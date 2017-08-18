‘Southern Charm’ Star Danni Baird Reportedly Calls Off Her Wedding With Just 2 Weeks To Go

There’s trouble in ‘Southern Charm’ paradise! ‘Southern Charm’ starlet Danni Baird has reportedly called off her wedding to fiance Todd Baldree. They were set to tie the knot in TWO WEEKS! What happened?!

Danni Baird, 33, and Todd Baldree will not be walking the aisle, Daily Mail reports. “The wedding was supposed to be in two weeks,” a source told the outlet. “Not too many people know it’s over yet. It’s fresh.” The pair “mutually decided” to end their one-year engagement. Todd proposed to Danni last July in Santorini, Greece. He popped the question with a massive diamond engagement ring.

There’s no word yet whether or not Danni and Todd have ended their relationship for good. This whole situation can’t be easy for the Southern Charm star. Danni, who is also the founder and president of Level One, Inc., is currently on a getaway with two of her BFFs, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, 29, and actress Rachel O’Brien. She captioned her latest Instagram photo: “1 universe, 9 planets, 204 countries, 809 islands, 7 seas… opposite sides of the coast…and we’ve managed to find, fight and console one another when we’ve all needed it most.”

Aw! When you need to get over a devastating breakup, there’s nothing better than being around your BFFs! Stassi recently revealed that she was dumped by boyfriend Patrick Meagher, 38, on Aug. 11, the day they were supposed to be celebrating their 4-year anniversary. Ouch. “Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico,” Stassi tweeted. “Call me Carrie Bradshaw. @rachaelnobrien you’re coming w me now.” Danni must have come along for some fun in the sun after calling off her wedding! At the end of the day, despite the heartbreak, at least these gorgeous and strong ladies will always have each other!

