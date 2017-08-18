Sofia Richie & Younes Bendjima’s Intimate Lunch: What They Said About Kourtney, Says Source

Uh oh! Sofia Richie was caught having a very public and intimate lunch with none other than Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what they dished about!

Is this is case of a little bit of love vengeance? Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has had hookups with Sofia Richie‘s onetime boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23, so is she looking for a little revenge on the reality star? The 18-year-old had an intimate lunch with Kourt’s guy Younes Bendjima, 24, on Aug. 18, and they looked really flirty, holding hands at one point and ending their date at Liquid Juice Bar with a massive hug. “They were definitely there as friends, laughing and carrying on and he took over most of the conversation with her smiling and agreeing to whatever he was saying,” an insider at the cafe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The good news for Kourtney is Younes gushed nonstop about his girlfriend to Sofia during their lunch date. “All Younes was talking about was about Kourtney and how great things are going and Sofia was really happy for him and really interested in his happiness. He has definitely fallen for Kourtney and was going on and on about how awesome things are with them both. Sofia really is happy for Younes as she believes he really deserves it,” a source close to Sofia tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“It seemed like it was a fun hangout between two people that haven’t seen each other in a bit and really liked catching up,” the source back at the restaurant added. They definitely weren’t dressing to impress each other, as Sofia looked super casual in a black t-shirt and track pants while Younes wore a white tee and distressed jeans. It turns out they probably could have gone incognito, but their high end whips gave them away to the paps that line Melrose Ave. “If it weren’t for their cars, a Ferrari and a Lambo and the paparazzi near by, no one had any clue who they were. But the employees were eager to know who they were once they left and asked the photographers for more info,” the insider shared. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE

HollywoodLifers, are you thrilled that Kourtney has finally found love again?