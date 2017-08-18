Sofia Richie Holds Hands & Hugging Kourtney Kardashian’s BF Younes: What’s Going On Here?

Sofia Richie, did you know Younes Bendjima was dating Kourtney Kardashian before or after you got all the feels on a juice date in LA? The two were spotted together on Aug. 17, and these pics are very interesting…

Sofia Richie, 18, just stepped into unchartered territory. And, while it’s always fun to explore new men, this particular one is off the market. The young model was photographed getting too close for comfort with Younes Bendjima, 24, aka, Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend on August 17. The two grabbed a healthy beverage at LA’s Liquid Juice Bar on Melrose, before they engaged in some questionable PDA. Both Sofia and Younes — a former boxer turned model — were all smiles while they sat at a table together and held hands. Before the two parted ways, they shared a sweet. And, it wasn’t just a friendly, pat-on-the-back-type hug; it was a full on arms-wrapped-around-the-body embrace. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

So, what’s the deal here? — While neither Sofia or Younes have addressed the telling photos, fans and Kourtney may not have to hit the panic button. As seen in Sofia and Younes’ Instagram accounts, it looks like the two have been good friends for quite a while; and, before he became romantic with Kourtney. The two models seem to run in the same circle of friends, as they’ve been photographed on group outings together. See the photos below.

And, it’s very unlikely that Younes and Kourt are on the outs, since the two just returned from an adventurous vacation together. The two traveled to France for a romantic getaway, where they basked in the sun, took a dip in the ocean and worked out together. Then, the couple took off to Egypt to explore the sights. Kourt and Younes rode camels by the Great Pyramid of Giza! And, their trip also included hookah smoking and sunbathing on the African coast. Kourt shared a photo with her arms wrapped around her man, while the two traveled through Egypt on a camel. Needless to say, it looks like they’re so on right now.

Although Sofia and Younes’ trip seems to be all in fun, and not romantic, their recent outing is definitely showing us how small Hollywood really is. Both Sofia and Kourt have more in common than you may have thought. On top of their ties to Younes, both Kourt and Sofia were both involved with Justin Bieber, 23, at one point. Sofia and Justin had a brief fling back in Sept. 2016, where he even deleted his Instagram to keep internet bullies from harming their relationship.

And, as you may know, Kourt and Justin were reportedly hooking up since mid 2015, after her split from Scott Disick, 34. In fact, Kourt and Justin were actually spotted at the same church service in CA on Aug. 16. The reality star was photographed heading to Hillsong Church for an evening service, just moments apart from Justin who also entered the venue solo.

