Kim Kardashian, Amber Rose & More Stars Who Broke The Internet By Wearing Little To Nothing On IG

Too hot to handle! Celebs are always turning up the heat on Instagram, daring to bare in scantily-clad selfies which send temperatures rising. Kim Kardashian, Amber Rose and more A-list stars keep pushing the limits!

Another day, another red-hot photo shoot. The sexiest celebs are always turning to Instagram to share their raciest pics with all of their adoring followers. Kim Kardashian West, 36, practically led the “break the internet” movement when she posed naked in Paper magazine’s Winter 2014 issue, but of course, she stepped up her game. Wearing nothing at all while standing in front of a mirror, she covered herself only censor bars two years later. “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL,” she wrote in March 2016. Many celebs have joined in by sharing their own sizzling, scantily-clad selfies on social media. See stars who broke the internet with sexy pics, here.

Nicki Minaj, 34, dropped jaws when she modeled some latex lingerie, putting her girls on display while hiding her nipples under pasties. The “Anaconda” rapper continues to set the bar higher with her sexy fashion sense, rocking barely-there ensembles constantly for her music video shoots. Kylie Jenner, 20, also slayed the skin-tight trend during her feature in Interview Magazine in 2015. She sent fans into a frenzy after posing in assless chaps, wearing some S&M-type clothing and accessories. Even though that was one of her more controversial features, she’s not afraid to flash major skin on the regular. The “break the internet” fad is far from over, since the hottest celebs continue to push the limits with risqué pics on the gram!

Amber Rose, 33, has no shame in her game and the body-positive model never lets anyone tell her what to do. 21 Savage‘s leading lady turned up the heat while posing in a bra and underwear, laying in bed as she waited for her beau to come home on Aug. 12. Former Love & Hip Hop: New York star-turned-rapping sensation Cardi B, 24, slayed with her own smoldering photo shoot on the same day. The “Bodak Yellow” star rocked a fur coat, lingerie and thigh-high boots. And obviously, queen Rihanna, 29, caused a stir with her stunning bejeweled bikini for this year’s Crop Over festival. Keep it coming!

