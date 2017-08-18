Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have First Fight — How It Made Them ‘Closer’, Says Source

Oh no! Our sources says The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have had their first fight! But after the blowup, he made it up to her in the sweetest possible way! Check it out!

It’s bound to happen in any serious relationship: the first real fight! Well, according to our insider, Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, just had theirs! And it happened the day after her birthday! Remember, that’s when he was touring in Europe, so it was a long-distance war of words! However, we’re hearing that after the dust settled, Selena’s guy showed her cared in a pretty incredible way! He flew back to her! Head here for more pics of this insanely talented couple!

“They had their first fight a few weeks ago, it was actually the day after her birthday,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He flew back from Paris with all these gifts for her, so it should have been perfect but there was a bit of a bump. Being apart for such long stretches is hard, it’s stressful and she still struggles with trust sometimes.” Was Selena worried that he wasn’t faithful to her!? What had her so doubtful? We want answers!

Our insider went on to add that once he was back in town, they discussed what happened and the entire episode has only strengthened their relationship! “It wasn’t really that big of a deal, in a way it was good because instead of letting it escalate they talked it out and in the end it brought them closer. She didn’t bottle up her feelings and he didn’t run away, no one likes confrontation but it’s necessary sometimes.” Wow! It sounds like these two are really committed to making this relationship something special!

