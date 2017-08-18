Sam Claflin Slips Into Shailene Woodley’s Bathing Suit In Fiji & We Have A Lot Of Questions

So, this is something that actually happened. Sam Claflin decided to put on Shailene Woodley’s swimsuit while shooting a movie in Fiji. Yep. Though, from the looks of it, he might want to switch to a bikini.

First off — no judgment here. If Sam Claflin, 31, feels competed to wear a woman’s swimsuit, hey – “you be you.” Sam put forth his best application to be the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model on Aug. 17, uploading a trio of rather classy shots of him wearing one-piece swimsuit while in Fiji. Sam’s photographer was his Adrift co-star, Shailene Woodley, 25. She was also his stylist, as Sam revealed that the swimsuit belonged to the Divergent star.

Hopefully, Sam reimbursed Shailene for stretching out her swimsuit. He seemed to have some “difficulties” fitting into the outfit. “Pressure,” he captioned one photo of him tugging on the fabric near his inner thigh. In the next shot, Sam simply wrote “Oucheeze.” Well, it seems he wasn’t ready to rock the one-piece. He probably could pull off a bikini and it wouldn’t feel so “restrictive” – just saying. If Kris Jenner, 61, and Elizabeth Hurley, 52, can rock the bikini, there’s no reason for Sam to not give it a try. Plus, despite the unconventional outfit, Sam looked pretty buff.

It’s amazing to think that the actor who rocked some ripped abs – and had the open mind to actually put on a woman’s swimsuit – would be a target of body shaming. Yet, Sam confessed that he dealt with these body issues. “I remember doing one job when they literally made me pull my shirt up and were grabbing my fat and going ‘you need to lose a bit of weight,’ he told The Sidney Morning Herald. “I’m not saying it’s anywhere near as bad as what women go through but I, as an actor approaching each job, am insecure – especially when I have to take my top off in it – and so nervous.”

“I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they’re going for,” he added. Sam said that while male actors don’t get body shamed as much as women, they are subject to it “and it’s never talked about.” Well, here’s hoping that these photos – though leaving many with questions – are proof that Sam doesn’t care what anyone thinks. Looking good, dude.

So, what do you think about Sam in Shailene Woodley’s swimsuit, HollywoodLifers? Hot? Not?