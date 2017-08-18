‘Riverdale’: Lili Reinhart Compares Season 2 Bughead To Romeo & Juliet

Bughead fans, get ready for some romance. In a new interview, Lili Reinhart previewed the ‘rift’ happening in season two of ‘Riverdale’ — and commented on one huge fan theory.

We were left hanging on the finale of Riverdale with many storylines — one being what’s coming next for Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) since they are clearly on different sides of the towns. At the end of the finale, Jughead was taken in by the Serpents and put on his dad’s leather jacket, while Betty watched.

“There’s a definite rift in Riverdale. There’s a civil war between the Southside and the Northside. And Jughead being on the Southside and Betty’s on the Northside, it becomes a bit of a Romeo and Juliet situation,” Lili, 20, told Seventeen magazine in a new interview. “Which in a way is very romantic because when they do see each other, it’s kind of like a little reunion and there’s some really beautiful romantic moments between the two of them that I think a lot of people are going to die over.”

Of course, there will also be “heartache and problems” between Bughead because it’s a TV show, but she’s hopeful that they can come out together in the end. “I think they’re a beautiful couple. I think people really do enjoy seeing them together. As long as the characters keep making each other happy and make sense, then I hope they end up together.”

Lili also commented on one of the popular theories that’s been floating around ever since the moment that Betty’s mom told her she had an older brother. Fans thought that it seemed like Alice had a romance with F.P. in the past, and that maybe Joaquín, was their son — which would mean he’d be the half-sibling to both Betty and Jughead. “I feel like I want to shut that theory down,” Lili told the magazine. “Maybe there was a romance between Alice and F.P., but Joaquín went on that bus to San Junipero and he’s just going, sadly for Kevin.”

HollywoodLifers, are you hopeful for Bughead?