We’ve all been there. When your mom tells you that you’re too young to wear makeup, but you put it on anyway. Nia (Navia Robinson) and Tess (Sky Katz) grab some of Raven’s (Raven-Symone) expensive makeup in the Aug. 18 episode of Raven’s Home and go to town applying lipstick and eyeshadow while watching a makeup tutorial. They have a blast getting glam. Nia and Tess are too cute! Suddenly, Raven calls out to her daughter. Nia and Tess quickly try and hide the makeup, but they still have it all over their faces!

Raven walks into Nia’s room and asks the girls what they’re up to. Nia and Tess try to avoid turning around at all costs. Raven knows something is up. She asks them to turn around. The very clever BFFs turn all the way around in a complete circle! Raven uses some ninja-like moves to get a look at Tess and Nia’s faces that are full of makeup.

“Uh, what have I told you guys about playing in my makeup?” Raven asks. Nia says, “That it’s too expensive and [imitating her mom] looking good ain’t cheap and looking cheap ain’t good.” Nia does a pretty good imitation of her mom! “I don’t know who you’re imitating, but she’s right,” Raven tells Nia.

Also in the episode, Nia sneaks to school wearing makeup against Raven’s wishes. She catches the attention of the 8th grade girls and they invite her to hang out. Raven’s Home airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.

