Natalee Holloway’s Dad Speaks: She Didn’t Know The Dangers Of Aruba Trip

Natalee Holloway’s dad is opening up about his daughter’s fateful trip to Aruba after finding what may be her remains. He told HollywoodLife.com that she had no idea how dangerous the trip was, and the date rape drug played a big part in that.

Natalee Holloway’s dad Dave Holloway revealed the shocking news that he may have found the remains of his daughter on Aug. 16, and now he’s opening up to HollywoodLife.com about the fears he had before she even went to Aruba. He says she was completely unaware of how dangerous the trip was, and that the availability of date rape drugs were a huge part of her demise. Click here for more pics of the missing teen.

“I blame Joran van der Sloot for her disappearance, that’s who I blame,” said Dave. “I know the motive operation that they were in on the island of Aruba is they use the date-rape drug like it was Advil.” Dave claims that the fact that the drug was so easy to get made the trip even more dangerous, and Natalee had no idea. “When I went on the island at the time she disappeared, I went to the street corner and I could have bought drugs a whole lot easier than I could have bought a Coca Cola. I had at least ten to twelve people approach me within 30 minutes of arriving on the corner offering to sell me drugs,m” he explained.

“They told me they could get me anything I wanted, cocaine, marijuana and a bunch of things I had never heard of,” he continued. “It’s like, wow! The police even warned us when we got to the island to watch our surroundings and watch our drinks because the date-rape drug is bad here, etc, etc. Of course I feel like that’s what happened is they spiked her drink with the date-rape drug and took her.” We can only imagine how horrifying that is for a parent to experience.

He says that his wife Robin tried to warn Natalee of the dangers when she called from the island to thank Dave for giving her some spending money. “Natalee reassured her that she would be okay with all of her classmates and chaperones and Robin said, ‘just be careful. You’re going on a trip, just be contentious of your surroundings…’ and, you see what happened.” So tragic! We hope the remains found are Natalee’s so that Dave can finally get some closure.

