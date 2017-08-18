‘Stranger Things’: 5 Films From The 80s For Fans Who Can’t Wait For Season 2 To Premiere

Simply cannot wait to return to Hawkins in ‘Stranger Things’?! You’re in luck because we’ve assembled some classic films that should help make the waiting game a whole lot of fun! Check them out!

Although Stranger Things Season 2 is going to arrive in just a few months (Oct. 27, 2017 to be exact), the anticipation is just too much! What happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)! Will she return to town?! Is The Upside Down spreading? What the heck is that giant creature in the promo pics! So many questions! Well, while you’re cooking up your theories, take a peek at some of the films we’ve assembled that definitely helped inspire Netflix’s hit show! Check out stills from Season 2 right here!

1) The Goonies – Long before Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) vanished, Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin) and his own gang of kooky friends set out to find the pirate One-Eyed Willie’s lost treasure! They encounter booby traps, a family of small-time crooks and one lovable deformed strongman named “Sloth” along the way! Never has Astoria, Oregon looked so exciting! Did we mention that teenage Josh Brolin plays Mikey’s studly jock brother? If you haven’t seen this one, it definitely needs to be added to your list!

2) E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial – It’s the story of an adorable alien who’s lost on planet Earth. He manages to cross paths with a boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas) in suburban California and in no time a friendship forms! There’s just one problem: the government is looking for E.T. for very insidious reasons! So it’s up to Elliott and his pack of pals to help the iconic alien find his way home! If this movie doesn’t give you serious Stranger Things vibes than we don’t know what will!

3) Poltergeist – You know how hauntings work, but what about poltergeists? Well in this case, it starts out with the Freeling’s adorable daughter Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke) having bizarre conversations with the television. Then furniture starts moving on its own! Things really come to a head when Carol Anne disappears without a trace during a tornado! But here’s the catch: the family can still hear her voice faintly through the TV! What follows is a desperate struggle to find out why their home is populated with so many spirits and how they can get their daughter back!

4) The Fog – Haven’t heard of this one before? Don’t fret, this underrated classic by John Carpenter will deliver the thrills and them some! A small seaside town becomes swept up in a mysterious fog that brings vengeful, undead creatures to their doors! Elizabeth (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Nick (Tom Atkins) must find out what causes this deadly phenomenon before it descends upon the town again! It’s creepy fun that doesn’t disappoint!

5) Jaws – This classic movie is the stuff of nightmares! A giant, murderous shark decides to start feeding on swimmers who dare to go in the water off Amity Island! It’s up to Chief Brody (Roy Scheider) and Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) to somehow find a way to stop this killing machine! Much like the Demogorgon in Stranger Things, this Great White is seemingly unstoppable…and determined to stay!

