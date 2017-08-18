Miley Cyrus Embraces The Woman She Is Today In Epic Retro-Themed Video For ‘Younger Now’

Miley Cyrus is throwing it back to the very beginning! Her amazing song ‘Younger Now’ had us falling in love from the second we heard it. Watch her embrace the beautiful woman she is today in this new music video!

Miley Cyrus, 24, dropped her music video for “Younger Now” today, Aug. 18, and we’re obsessed. Miley is really killing it lately and we love how she’s coming into her own. With its uplifting beat and inspiring lyrics, she definitely pulled out the stops for her highly anticipated release. The singer talks about growing up and how “no one stays the same,” and she captures that process so beautifully. At the beginning, she looks peaceful while laying in bed and reminiscing her past. As time passes, she continues to embrace all sides of herself and begins to live life to the fullest! Miley hits all the right notes and totally gives us country-pop vibes as she switches ensembles. Fans are already going wild over the track and complimenting her evolution as an artist!

Miley announced the song, which is her upcoming album’s title track, on Aug. 13 via Instagram. “I’ve been tryin to keep the secret but I can’t hide it any longer…I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you!” the popstar wrote. “I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I’m thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!” Aww!

The singer also hosted a #YoungerNowChallenge on social media, inviting fans to share their own childhood photos in a template that makes each pic look like the “Younger Now” album art. She then tweeted and posted fan photos on Instagram! So sweet. Miley’s 6th studio record Younger Now will be coming out Sept. 29, and you know we’ll be waiting with our cursors hovering. Between this new song and “Malibu,” we can’t wait to hear more of Miley’s next chapter!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Younger Now:”

Change is a thing you can count on

I feel so much younger now

Feels like I’ve been living in a dream

But never make it to the end

My eyes open when they feel the light

It’s always right before I’m about to scream No one stays the same (oh, oh)

You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)

Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s new song? Watch the video and tell us if you love “Younger Now!”