Savannah Chrisley & BF Luke Kennard Break Up: Couple Splits After 4 Months Of Dating

Dang! Savannah Chrisley just hasn’t been able to catch a lucky break in love during 2017. We’ve got the details on how she just split up with her latest beau Luke Kennard.

Savannah Chrisley sure needs to take a break from dating NBA players because it just isn’t working out for her. The 20-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star had been romancing the Detroit Pistons’ Luke Kennard, 21, since May and now they’re already done before the summer is even over! “The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” the beauty queen said in a statement to E! News.

“I was brought up to know my worth,” she added. “I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family.” Savannah was first linked to Luke in June when he left Duke University to join the NBA Draft and got picked up by the Pistons. Oh man, they didn’t even stay together long enough for her to see him play in his first official pro game! See pics of Savannah, right here.

Her proud father Todd, 48, was a big fan of Luke and Savannah’s romance, especially since he’s a solid Christian guy. “We love him. He’s a good, decent, honest, honorable young man. He’s very strong and committed to his faith. His family are quality, good, decent people,” he told E! after the relationship news broke.

Daddy Chrisley added, “They’re young. Whether the relationship turns into a full-fledged, lifelong commitment, who knows! As of right now, if the relationship ended tomorrow, she would walk away a better woman because of the impact he has had on her.” Well, at least we know her dad has their back in deciding to go their separate ways.

Todd had nothing but bad things to say about Savannah’s previous boyfriend, Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons, 28, after finding out they were dating when a pal busted them at dinner together in February. “Here I am googling cause I know nothing about sports, and I’m like ‘what a douchebag’” he told Access Hollywood at the time. After meeting him he said “I got to know him and he has one of the greatest personalities out there,” but his mind never changed. “I’m sure he’s still a douchebag. He’s an acceptable douchebag.” Oh well. The relationship turned out to be short lived when Chandler started flirting with Bella Thorne, 19, and Savannah was out of there, so Todd was right on the money. Like her daddy taught her, she knows her worth as a woman!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Savannah will date yet another NBA player as her next boyfriend?