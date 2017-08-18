Kylie Jenner Channels Her Inner Queen In Sexy White Bodysuit & Tiara For New Photoshoot

Queen for a day! Actually, for a lifetime. In a new sensual photoshoot, Kylie Jenner oozed absolute royalty in a glitzy diamond-encrusted tiara and a sexy skintight bodysuit.

Normally she goes by the nickname King Kylie, but for this new photoshoot, Kylie Jenner channeled her inner Queen. The 19-year old reality star looks like a total bubblegum princess, lounging on a fuzzy bright pink blanket and making phone calls, probably to BFF Jordyn Woods or BF Travis Scott. As per usual, her choice in fashion left very little to the imagination as the makeup maven rocked a sheer white leotard and see-through stilettos. Oh, and can we talk about her fabulous tiara for a sec? Where does a girl even get something like that? We want a tiara like that for our next birthday, bachelorette party, or just a regular Tuesday.

Famous for switching up her looks, it’s not surprising to see Kylie wearing yet another long, blonde wig. The last time she gave fans a tour of her wig closet, we counted AT LEAST ten different cuts and colors. Green, blue, orange, pink, purple — you name it, she’s dyed it. Fans are now accustomed to the chameleon’s ever-changing ways, but keeping up such jaw-dropping appearances gets tiring…even for someone as creative and daring as Kylie.

“Honestly, like, guys I don’t want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty,” she admits to her friends on her new show, Life Of Kylie. “I don’t want to be a weirdo. I don’t want to pull up with purple hair—I’m over it. I could dedicate Friday to having weird hair.” Then, in a more private confessional, the multi-millionaire revealed that her Instagram following reached new heights when she began experimenting with her looks so much. No matter what color her hair is, we’ll follow Kylie for the rest of our lives!

