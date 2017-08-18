Kylie is baring it all! When getting ready to go to Coachella in a new ‘Life of Kylie’ clip, she admits that she’s ‘over’ the wild colored wigs, but is still excited to ‘have her tits out’ at the big fest. WATCH!

As usual, Kylie Jenner, 20, is not holding back. “Honestly, like, guys I don’t want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty. I’m over keeping up with this lifestyle of crazy hair and wigs and sh*t,” Kylie tells her squad in a new clip from the Aug. 20 episode of Life of Kylie. Instead, she says she wants her Coachella music festival look to consist of “cool earrings, makeup, and my tits out!” Okay, then.

“I don’t want to be a weirdo. I don’t want to pull up with purple hair — I’m over it,” Kylie adds. Well, Kylie definitely bared her cleavage at the 2017 festival, as we know. However, she still went with the “crazy” colored hair!

Kylie also gives us a little insight about her personal style in the clip. “I always try to be different. I always try to do new things. I think my following started to get a little bigger when I was just figuring out my style and who I was,” she shares in a confessional. “Not everyone was dying their hair blue and green, you know.” She’s a trendsetter, yep! “People know I do what I want. They just don’t know what to expect,” the reality star adds.

Life of Kylie airs Sundays on E! at 9/8c.

