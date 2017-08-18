Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Bikini In Sexy Pic From Romantic Getaway With Younes

What a view! Kourtney Kardashian shared a sexy throwback pic on Aug. 17, showing off her bangin’ bikini bod while vacationing with Younes Bendjima. The reality star flaunted major underboob during her exotic trip!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, continues to get hotter by the daily! The reality star must be feeling nostalgic after returning home to Calabasas, since she shared an enviable throwback photo on Aug. 17. Taking to Instagram, she posted a sizzling bikini-clad snap of herself from her trip to Egypt with Younes Bendjima, 24. She looks absolutely flawless while flashing major skin in the desert, serving up all sorts of fierceness as she gazed in the camera with the sunset behind her. Kourtney even got behind the latest style trend, showing off underboob while resting one hand seductively on her hip. “Still Egypt,” she captioned the portrait, showing her striking a pose near El Gouna. See more pics of Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes, here.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had a blast during her luxurious getaway, soaking up the rays with her boyfriend and friend, Simon Huck, 33. Kourtney made sure to keep her fitness on lock while vacationing, by leading a rigorous fitness routine on a yacht. She was doing squats in a booty-baring swimsuit as the boys put in work with multiple push-ups on Aug. 11. Kourtney and Younes are still head over heels about each other, since they even jetted off to Cannes in May and to France in July for some alone time. Their fling blossomed into a relationship and Kourt looks happier than ever!

Kourtney was last spotted walking into Hillsong Church for an evening service on Aug. 16. Surprisingly, her rumored ex fling Justin Bieber, 23, entered the building moments before her. We’re sure Younes has nothing to worry about, since they’ve been going strong for months now! Before things heated up with Younes, fans thought Kourtney was going to get back with her former flame Scott Disick, 34, at the end of 2016. However, it looks like they are focused on moving on with their lives and co-parenting to their best abilities!

