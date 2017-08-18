New music from Kodak Black is here! Just two months after the rapper was released from jail, he dropped a surprise new mixtape, ‘Project Baby 2,’ on Aug. 18. Take a listen!

Kodak Black, 20, is currently on house arrest and in the midst of a five-year probation sentence, but that hasn’t stopped him from making new music! The rapper answered his fans’ wishes and released his new mixtape, Project Baby 2, on Aug. 18, without giving any warning. Last month, Kodak confirmed that the record would be coming soon, but did not specify a date, so his loyal followers were shook when they saw that it was already here! Throughout the last year, Kodak has been in and out of prison, with his most recent release on June 5, so he certainly has a lot to draw inspiration from when he penned this epic mixtape, which you can listen to below.

Project Baby 2, which is the follow up to 2013’s Project Baby, features collaborations with XXXTENTACION, Jackboy, John Wicks and Offset. Earlier this summer, Kodak also dropped a song with Future, although that did not make this mixtape. Clearly, the 20-year-old has proven that he’s not letting his legal setbacks get in the way of his career. Actually, he dropped his debut album while he was in jail on March 31! Painting Pictures featured 18 songs and collabs with Young Thug, Jeezy and more. Unfortunately, while serving that prison sentence, Kodak was forced to cancel several tour dates, so hopefully he’ll be able to get back on the road for his fans later this year.

Kodak started rapping in 2009 when he was just 12 years old. He rose to fame quickly, though, in Oct. 2015, after Drake, 30, shared a video of himself dancing to the up-and-comer’s song, “Skrt.” After that…the rest is history!

