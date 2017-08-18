Step Aside, Kelly Ripa: Kim Kardashian Will Co-Host ‘Live’ With Ryan Seacrest

Onto the next business adventure! Say goodbye to Kelly Ripa, and hello to Kim Kardashian. The reality star is set to co-host ABC’s ‘Live’ with Ryan Seacrest. This show is about to get even better!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is going back to her television roots! Ever since starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star has dabbled in makeup, phone apps, fashion, and even has her own selfie book on the stands. She’s literally done it all! But in the upcoming weeks on Aug. 28, Kim will return to television (daytime to be exact) as a co-host on ABC’s Live segment with Ryan Seacrest. She’ll temporarily take the place of Kelly Ripa, who has not yet explained why she’ll be MIA from the show for awhile.

Don’t worry, this isn’t some kind of rivalry or awkward situation like Kelly had with Michael Strahan. Kim and the All My Children actress are good friends and have been for years. In fact, the mother-of-two teamed up with Kelly on Live all the way back in 2012. Obviously Ryan loves Kim just as much, and maybe knows her better than most people. The power team have been collaborating on KUWTK on E! for over a DECADE. Their roots go very, very deep, and we can’t wait to see these two host a morning show together.

As we previously told you, the KUWTK executive producer joined Live in early May, replacing Michael whose exit was a total shock and a less-than-desirable situation. Many names were being thrown around at the time, including Anderson Cooper, Mario Lopez, and Andy Cohen. Ryan is certainly going to have his hands full with TV now that his return to American Idol has been confirmed. Maybe Keeping Up With Ryan Seacrest should be a show.

