Kanye West & Kid Cudi Prove Nasty Feud Is Over: Reportedly Working On Top Secret Project

Nearly one year after Kid Cudi and Kanye West publicly feuded, they’re proving that they’ve totally buried the hatchet. They’re even working on an EPIC new project together, according to a new report!

Kid Cudi, 33, started his career as Kanye West’s protege, and now, the superstar rappers are reportedly teaming up for something BIG. “They’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue,” an insider tells Page Six. “They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now.” The paper claims that the guys are in a studio in Japan working on the big surprise “Nobody knows what it is or what it sounds like,” the source adds. “There are no professionals in the room. It’s just Cudi, Kanye and the engineer.”

In case you forgot, Cudi and Kanye were briefly in a feud last September. It started when Kid Cudi went on a wild Twitter rant, slamming rappers in the industry for not giving a “f***” about him. “My tweets apply to who they apply,” he wrote. “‘Ye, whoever.” Kanye was on tour at the time, and caught wind of the 33-year-old’s comments, so naturally, he fired back onstage in Tampa. “I birthed you. I’m so hurt,” he said. “I feel so disrespected. Kid Cudi, we’re two black men in a racist world.” Luckily, the beef didn’t last long. Just days later, Kanye referred to Cudi as his “brother” and gushed that he was “the most influential artist of the past 10 years.”

It definitely seems like the guys have managed to put whatever issues they had behind them. “[The feud] went away pretty quickly,” Page Six’s insider explains. “It was likely something that was lingering, but not as serious as it seemed.” The guys were also spotted in the studio together at the end of July.

