Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby Plans Revealed — She Wants To Start Their Family Now

Khloe Kardashian wants a baby and she wants it NOW! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s already got family plans for a little one underway with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashian take pride in their big family, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, is the only sister to not have a child. Now she wants to make her baby dreams come true by letting nature take its course with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, but time is ticking! “Khloe is determined to have a natural baby with Tristan and she wants to do it ASAP. She explored a lot of medical assistance options with (ex-husband) Lamar (Odom), to have a baby and looking back she feels grateful things did not work out. She thinks Tristan is meant to be with her for the long haul and she is super excited to get the baby train rolling with now,” a Calabasas source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Jordan Craig gave birth to his son. The former couple had already broken up by the time he and Khloe started dating, but having two little ones back to back could be a little much for the NBA star. “Tristan however is a little hesitant only because of timing. While he feels he will be a great father to their kids, and they both want lots of kids, Tristan feels like he just had a baby not long ago with another woman. He wants to put some time between his last child and starting a new family with Khlo.” our insider continues. Tristan already became a first time dad in Dec. 2016, when ex girlfriendgave birth to his son. The former couple had already broken up by the time he and Khloe started dating, but having two little ones back to back could be a little much for the NBA star. “Tristan however is a little hesitant only because of timing. While he feels he will be a great father to their kids, and they both want lots of kids, Tristan feels like he just had a baby not long ago with another woman. He wants to put some time between his last child and starting a new family with Khlo.” our insider continues. Click here for pics of Khloe and Tristan

Khloe is doing her best to be patient, but she won’t wait much longer. She has been convinced that she wants to be a mom for years and is running out of time. If she is going to make this happen naturally, she has to make it happen soon,” our source shares. As she’s seen from watching older sister Kim, 36, “So, for now,is doing her best to be patient, but she won’t wait much longer. She has been convinced that she wants to be a mom for years and is running out of time. If she is going to make this happen naturally, she has to make it happen soon,” our source shares. As she’s seen from watching older sister, 36, struggling to get pregnant with her second child Saint , 20 months, the passing of time decreases the ease of getting pregnant without the help of science.

“ Khloe and Tristan love each other tons and he gets along great with the entire Kardashian family. Kim and all of Khloe ‘s sisters love Tristan cause he fits in so well with them The only thing left is to get engaged and start making babies, which Khloe hopes will all happen within the next few weeks or months at the most. She is crossing her fingers that she will be pregnant and engaged ASAP!” our source adds. We know she will make such a great mom after seeing her take of her nieces and nephews, and she and Tristan are so in love. Hopefully she has all her marriage and baby dreams come true!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe will be pregnant by the end of 2017?