Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby Plans Revealed — She Wants To Start Their Family Now
Khloe Kardashian wants a baby and she wants it NOW! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s already got family plans for a little one underway with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The Kardashian take pride in their big family, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, is the only sister to not have a child. Now she wants to make her baby dreams come true by letting nature take its course with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, but time is ticking! “Khloe is determined to have a natural baby with Tristan and she wants to do it ASAP. She explored a lot of medical assistance options with (ex-husband) Lamar (Odom), to have a baby and looking back she feels grateful things did not work out. She thinks Tristan is meant to be with her for the long haul and she is super excited to get the baby train rolling with now,” a Calabasas source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
