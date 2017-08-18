Well hello there, Khloe Kardashian! The reality star looks sexier than ever modeling her Good American sweats in this new video — she’s wearing nothing but the pants and a super tight latex bodysuit. Check it out!

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian’s body has been in tip-top shape over the last few years, and this week, she’s showing it off once again. The 33-year-old’s denim brand, Good American, dropped a new line of sweats on Aug. 17, and naturally, Khloe is in the promo video for the launch. In the video, Khloe is, of course, rockin’ a pair of the sweats, but on her top half, she’s perfectly squeezed into a skintight, latex, black bodysuit…and she looks AMAZING. To show off the elasticity of the pants, the reality star pulls them down to reveal the bottom of her bodysuit, and it’s totally sexual.

Khloe has been very open with her fans about her weight loss and fitness journey, and it’s ensembles like these that prove just how much her hard work is paying off. We can only imagine how much her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, is loving watching this ad! The two have only been dating for a year, but because of how serious their relationship is, it definitely seems like much longer. Still, they aren’t rushing into a proposal or marriage. “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” she gushed in a recent interview. “It doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way. I believe in marriage and I want to be married again someday, but I don’t have a time frame.”

It’s obvious Khloe and Tristan are super into each other, though — he proved that just the other day by gifting her with a stunning Armenian crest necklace. Khloe is very connected to her Armenian ancestry, so not only was this super thoughtful, but all the diamonds encrusted in the jewelry indicate that it was probably pretty expensive, too! She’s one lucky girl…

