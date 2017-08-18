La La Anthony: How The Kardashians Helped Her Get Her Mind & Body Right After Carmelo Split

Breakups are literally always horrible, but La La Anthony is getting through hers okay with the help of her pals in the Kardashian fam. Khloe, Kim, and Kourt are helping her get the revenge body she wants, while getting her mind right, too!

Just six months after her shocking split from Carmelo Anthony, 33, La La Anthony, 38, is looking hotter than ever! She’s been hitting the gym like crazy and she looks and feels amazing. Luckily, she’s had a ton of support from the Kardashian girls, too. Thanks to their help, she’s at her peak! Click here for the hottest pics of La La.

“La La has always had a killer body but it’s next level now,” an insider explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “With all the stress she’s had the past six months she could have easily just hid in bed eating her feelings. But instead she pulled a Khloe Kardashian and hit the gym for her revenge body. She had Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney cheering her on.” That’s awesome!

Kim has also been hyper-focused on her fitness lately, and that’s helping La La a lot. “She and Kim have been accountability buddies, they check in with each other every day to make sure they’ve done their workouts, that’s been a huge source of support for her,” said the source. “She’s beyond happy with the results and it’s not just what it’s done for her body, it’s also helped her get her mind right.” We’re so glad that she’s feeling good inside and out, especially after such a stressful and public breakup. Keep up the good work, La La!

