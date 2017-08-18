Kailyn Lowry Furious After Chris Lopez Bails On Her Again: Will She Cut Him Out Of Her Life?

New day, new drama for Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how Chris bailed on a day with the pair’s newborn son…and how it’s taking a toll on his relationship with Kail!

Things have been rocky between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez since she got pregnant, and it looks like the tension is still there, even after the baby’s Aug. 5 birth. Even though Chris was present in the delivery room when the little one, who still doesn’t have a name, was born, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he still hasn’t committed to his parenting duties. “Kailyn is beyond frustrated with Chris again because he promised to come over to help her out yesterday by looking after the kids while she got a little pampering and he totally bailed,” our insider reveals. “He didn’t even call to say he wasn’t coming. He left her feeling abandoned all over again.”

Damn, just when Kailyn thought she’d be able to count on her third baby’s father, he went and lost her trust all over again. However, this doesn’t mean the Teen Mom 2 star is giving up on Chris as a dad just yet. “As frustrated as Kailyn is with Chris on a personal level, she’s not going to let that get in the way of his relationship with their son,” our source explains. “Her priority is making sure her son has his dad in his life, but she’s vowed not to get sucked into thinking that she and Chris have a future as a couple. It’s easier said than done, though, because she still thinks he’s hot!”

Kailyn has plenty of experience with co-parenting after a breakup — she shares son Isaac, 7, with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Of course, Kail has had her issues with both guys, but at the end of the day, they’re all focused on doing what’s best for the boys. Hopefully the same goes with Chris!

