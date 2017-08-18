Kylie Jenner & BFF Jordyn Woods Show Off Cleavage In Swimsuits For ‘Summers Almost Over Party’

So hot! Kylie Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods just shared perhaps the sexiest pic of the summer while reminding their followers to live it up while the weather’s hot! Check it out!

It’s true, summer’s almost over! Time to make the most of the few days of sunshine you have! And who better to remind you that those Insta-worthy, swimsuit-clad summer days are numbered than the queen of summer herself: Kylie Jenner! The gorgeous 19-year-old just shared an insanely sexy pic with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, also 19, that will have you cruising to the beach with your closest friends ASAP! Head right here for all the sexy pics of the Life of Kylie star that you can handle!

“Summers almost over party,” Kylie captioned a steamy photo of herself and Jordyn looking astonishingly sexy in matching cleavage-teasing outfits! Sporting red-and-yellow shorts and a top with a perfectly place cutout showcasing the reality star’s ample assets, Kylie gives the camera her most coy pout! As for Jordyn, she totally owns a blue-and-green one-piece while showcasing her long blonde locks! This photo might be a “plandid” but we are totally here for it! Admit it, the camera just loves these two! And this pic feels like the embodiment of Summer 2017!

This isn’t even the first time Kylie has made jaws drop with her famous curves today! Earlier, she shared snaps from a photo shoot that puts royalty to shame! Lounging on a pink shag carpet in an sexy white bodysuit, clear heels and a tiara, Kylie is the very picture of decadence! She even strikes a stunning pose with a vintage, lip-shaped phone! Like what you see, Travis Scott, 25? We sure do!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this pic as much as we are?! Is this the sexiest photo of the summer? Let us know your thoughts!