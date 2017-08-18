‘Game Of Thrones’: Will Jon Snow Reunite With Benjen Beyond The Wall?

With Jon Snow heading north of the Wall to find a wight on the Aug. 20 episode of ‘Game of Thrones,’ does this mean he’ll come across his Uncle Benjen again? Let’s hope so!

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will venture beyond the Wall with Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), Jorah (Iain Glen), Beric (Richard Dormer), Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye), The Hound (Rory McCann), and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) to find a wight and prove to Cersei (Lena Headey) that the White Walker threat is real. Jon Snow may just cross paths with his uncle Benjen (Joseph Mawle) while he’s north of the Wall. This would be one epic reunion. Benjen and Jon Snow haven’t seen each other since Benjen left Castle Black in season one! Game of Thrones season 7 has been the season of reunions, so we’re hoping this one happens.

Benjen Stark was last seen in season 6 when he saved Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Meera (Ellie Kendrick) from an army of wights. Before that, Benjen hadn’t been seen since the first season. Benjen revealed to Bran and Meera that a White Walker stabbed him with a sword of ice and left him for dead. The Children of the Forest found him and saved him from becoming a wight by shoving a shard of dragonglass in his heart. However, he still can’t go beyond the Wall.

Will Benjen save Jon like he did Bran? Jon and his squad are heading right into dangerous territory. “Death is the enemy — the first enemy, and the last,” Beric says in a preview of the upcoming episode. “The enemy always wins. And we still need to fight him.”

Jon Snow and Benjen have always had a great bond. Back at Winterfell in season one, Jon Snow told Benjen he was ready to give up everything to join the Night’s Watch. “You don’t understand what you’d be giving up,” Benjen told Jon at the time. “We have no families. None of us will ever father children.” When Jon Snow said all of that meant nothing to him, Benjen said: “You might, if you knew what it meant.” That last line has some fans thinking that Benjen may know that Jon Snow’s parents are Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark!

Game of Thrones season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

