Jimmy Fallon As Washington & Seth Meyers As Jefferson Clap Back At Trump

So, which is more unbelievable – that Jimmy Fallon, 42, and Seth Meyers, 43, returned to Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, or that President Donald Trump, 71, somehow defended keeping Confederate monuments by calling them “beautiful?” Jimmy and Set appeared on the Aug. 17 episode of Weekend Update: Summer Edition as presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson after Trump compared them to Confederate general Robert E. Lee. “I’m nothing like that guy,” Jimmy, as Washington, said. “I built this country. He tried to tear it apart. I rebelled against England. He rebelled against America.”

When anchor Michael Che, 34, brought up that Trump was right in that Washington did own slaves, George sidestepped the argument by saying Thomas Jefferson also was a slave owner. In came Seth, who said that “it was a different time.” Jefferson also blew off Trump’s comparisons. “We’ve all done bad things. The difference between us and Robert E. Lee is that, we also did good things,” Thomas said. “Not to be a jerk, but I won my war,” Washington chimed in, with Jefferson said he preferred “generals who win wars.”

Ultimately, this clap back didn’t excuse the fact that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson owned slaves, but it did point out that Trump’s argument was weak. Donald became the biggest defender of Confederate monuments right after the deadly “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. While saying there were “good people” among the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and alt-righters at the “Unite The Right” rally, Donald defended keeping the statutes. “Many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E Lee,” he said during a press conference, according to The Independent. “This week, it is Robert E Lee and this week, Stonewall Jackson. Is it George Washington next? You have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

“George Washington was a slave owner. Are we gonna take down statues of George Washington? … you’re changing history, you’re changing culture.” During that press event, Donald said the counter-protesters were “also very violent,” which is why Susan Bro wants nothing to do with him. The mother of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old girl killed when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of protesters, said she would never speak to the President since he compared her daughter to Neo-Nazis. Maybe Trump should stop comparing? Or maybe Trump should stop defending Nazis and Confederates?

