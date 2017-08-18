‘Jersey Shore’ Spinoff Confirmed: Snooki & JWoww Are Heading Back To The Beach

It’s finally happening! Five years after the infamous MTV show ‘Jersey Shore’ ended, Snooki and JWoww are going back for round two! This time, they’re bringing some famous friends with them.

The babes of Jersey Shore are officially back! Snooki, 29, and JWoww, 31, will both be returning for a Jersey Shore spinoff, and this time it’s on VH1 instead of MTV, according to People. The current working title of the show is Celebrity Shore, and it’s going to feature the duo and some of their famous friends hanging out on the beach for a summer. Mob Wives star Drita D’avanzo will also allegedly be part of the cast. Click here for pics of the Jersey Shore then and now!

The timing is absolutely perfect since Snooki and JWoww are also returning to TV beginning Aug. 20 for a Jersey Shore reunion special alongside many of the other former stars, including Pauly D, The Situation, and Ronnie. The docu-series is called Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore, and even the sneak peeks have been chock full of drama. Some of the cast hasn’t even seen each other since the show ended!

Almost all of the former stars revealed that the ywould be interested in doing some kind of reunion, though we never expected Snooki and JWoww to sign on for a full show. Just months earlier JWoww said that the crew “always said that we would take a nice vacation with each other for like 10-14 days. Nothing more because we’d end up killing each other,” to E! News. On top of that, she said that “if we’re married or have kids, they’d have to be there because we can’t miss them! But no more than like 14 days because we’d probably go back to our old days. I’m old now, I can’t handle a hangover like I did.” Well, it looks like she’s going to give it the ol’ college try! So far there’s no word on if the duo’s kids will be joining.

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the spinoff? Let us know!