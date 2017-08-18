JAY-Z Confirms Kanye West Feud Is About Concert Rant: ‘You Can’t Bring My Kids & Wife Into It’

Let’s take a walk down memory lane. After months of feuding, JAY-Z confirmed in an interview that his beef with Kanye West is all about that concert rant, in which he slammed the Roc-A-Fella’s family.

This is the origin story of the feud between Kanye West, 40, and JAY-Z, 47. Most of us can’t even remember when their beef started since it’s been so long, but according to the “Smile” rapper, it all stems from Yeezy’s concert rant. It was bad enough that he slammed JAY in front of a live audience at the Golden 1 Center in October 2016, but then he had to go and drag Beyonce into the mix. The “Famous” hitmaker slammed Queen Bey for allegedly not calling or visiting Kim Kardashian after the robbery in Paris. Kanye crossed the line when he brought JAY’s wife and children into it.

“You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on the stage,” the Roc-A-Fella founder revealed in an Aug. 18 interview with Rap Radar. “But what really hurt, you can‘t bring my kids, my wife into it. Kanye‘s my little brother, he’s talked about me 100 times, he made a song called ‘Big Brother,’ we’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me, that’s a real, real problem. He knows it’s a problem. He knows that he crossed the line. I know him, he knows. I know he knows, because we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many.”

Well, there you have it. All of this petty BS wouldn’t exist if Kanye targeted his insults at JAY instead of the family. “Don’t call me, after the robbery, and say ‘How you feelin?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house,” he shouted in the middle of his Seattle concert, adding, “Bring the kids by the house, like we’re brothers.” Oooooh…bad move!

