JAY-Z Reveals Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Helped Them Get Through ‘Difficult’ Time: ‘It Was Therapeutic’

It’s amazing how JAY-Z and Beyonce, 35, kept their marriage issues on lockdown for so long, only to let fans know about it through songs. Bey’s epic Lemonade album gave us all kinds of hints that her man had stepped out on her, and he later owned up to hurting her on his album 4:44. “We were in a place where we were working on our sh*t and getting our sh*t together and becoming tight and getting real with each other,” the 47-year-old mogul revealed on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast on Aug. 18.

As much as everyone believed that Beyonce might have put Jay in the doghouse while she was making her masterpiece, it turns out he was there by his woman’s side as she put it together. That caused them to really go through some heavy stuff that’s detailed on her album, but they ended up all the stronger for it. “It’s hard, it’s difficult to go through, but…I was there the whole time, during making the album, it was therapeutic. It’s good to deal with your sh*t. It’s all worth it,” he revealed. See pics from Beyonce’s Lemonade videos, here!

Bey spilled all kinds of tea about Jay’s straying ways throughout 2016’s Lemonade. Of course the most epic mystery came on “Sorry” when she sang, “He only want me when I’m not on there/He better call Becky with the good hair,” which set off weeks of guessing on who “Becky” was that Jay might have cheated on her with. On “Don’t Hurt Yourself” she reprimanded her hubby, “This is your final warning/You know I give you life/If you try this sh*t again you gon’ lose your wife,” as well as “Who the f*ck do you think I am? You ain’t married to no average b*tch, boy.” It’s so wild to think he was there and helped played a hand in Beyonce letting out her anger at him through song. But if it ended up “therapeutic” for their marriage, more power to it!

