Woman Undergoes 13 Surgeries In 1 Year To Attempt To Look Like Ivanka Trump — Makeover Pics

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Ivanka Trump has one hell of a fan in Tiffany Taylor! The California woman has undergone 13 plastic surgeries in one year just to look like the first daughter!

Holy moly! In the latest episode of E!‘s Botched on Aug. 17, we met a woman who is just a little too obsessed with Ivanka Trump, 35. In an attempt to look just like the first daughter, Tiffany Taylor has undergone a whopping 13 plastic surgery procedures in under a year to emulate her idol…and sadly the makeover hasn’t even come close to helping her look like presidential adviser’s twin. She told Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif that she thinks the mother of three is a “role model for all women” and as a result, “I’ve had 13 surgeries. I was so pretty before, but I am just more elegant now.”

Tiffany dyed her brown hair blonde as a start to emulating the former fashion mogul, and then got two boob jobs, a nose job to narrow her noggin to resemble Ivanka’s, an eyelid lift, lipo on her stomach and butt, and cheek fillers to resemble the first daughter’s enviable high cheekbones. Tiffany even wore a strand of oversized pearls to look like her idol during her consult with the doctors, in which she told them she wanted them to remove a bump on her nose. Click here for more pics of Ivanka Trump.

She’s asked if she’s been through a recent breakup and Tiffany admits she was married for 10 years and started undergoing the procedures “like 45 minutes” after her split, with big laugh. This is no joking matter to Dr. Dubrow, who sees her desire for an immediate transformation as a major “red flag” as he calls it in a confessional.

In the end, they refuse to help Tiffany out with her request as her last nose job had only happened four months before the consultation. Dr. Dubrow even has a funny political message as how long this clearly obsessed woman should wait before getting any more cosmetic work done to look like Ivanka. ‘Tiffany should give it time and wait to get any more surgery done, in say, four years!” Hah! Assuming Donald Trump ends up lasting that long with all the chaos going on in the White House.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this woman has gone overboard in trying to look like Ivanka? Have her results made her resemble the first daughter at all?