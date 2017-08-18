Angelina Jolie Reportedly Attending Mayweather-McGregor Fight: Finally Moving On From Brad?

Some major stars are going to the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight, including…Angelina Jolie?! She’s reportedly headed to Vegas for the event, so does this mean she’s over her split from Brad Pitt?

Who knew Angelina Jolie, 42, was a fight fan? She’s supposedly one of the many celebrities planning to attend the Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26, according to TMZ. Wow. If Angie does make it to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for the fight, it would be practically her first appearance at a high profile event since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, 53. She’s been keeping a low profile since splitting from Brad, spending most of her time with her kids. It would be great to see her having a night out on the town – but it would also be really, really weird to see her cheering on either Conor, 29, or Floyd, 40, as they attempt to knock each other out.

For the most part, Angie has been focusing on being physically and emotionally there for her kids. She took Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, grocery shopping on Aug. 2, the first time she was spotted in public since opening up about her ongoing divorce to Vanity Fair. A week later, Angie and Vivienne decided to go on a shopping spree in Los Angeles. The Girl, Interrupted star was actually seen laughing, which is always a good sign.

The divorce didn’t just end Angie and Brad’s marriage – it also sent her back to her loner ways. Angie “doesn’t have a huge circle of friends,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, saying that Brad was practically her best friend. The split has left her more solitary and alone, so to hear that she might reportedly attend what might be the biggest sporting spectacle of the year is huge! If she does go, maybe she can find someone to be her date? While Angelina is in no rush to get back into a serious relationship, maybe she could find someone to join her for a fun night out?

If Angie does surprise the world by showing up to the Mayweather-McGregor fight, she won’t be the only star there. Drake, Diddy, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Rick Ross, and Jamie Foxx are among the celebs reportedly going to the spectacle, according to TMZ. Other celebs have “bought tickets under the radar,” and will just show up. Perhaps Angie might be one of those faces that just happen to randomly show up for this fight?

Do you think Angelina Jolie will go to the Mayweather-McGregor fight, HollywoodLifers?