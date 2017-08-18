Heather Heyer’s Mom Vows To Never Talk To Trump After He Equates Daughter To White Supremacist

Susan Bro has seen what Donald Trump said about white supremacist protestors, like her late daughter, Heather Heyer, and she’s, understandably, livid. Watch her slam the president in a new interview here.

Heather Heyer’s mom, Susan Bro, openly thanked President Donald Trump, 71, on Aug. 14 after he reached out and made a statement about the recent violence in Charlottesville, which led to her daughter’s death. But now, four days later, she’s had time to actually listen to what Trump has said…and she’s NOT here for it. “I hadn’t really watched the news until last night, and I’m not talking to the president now, after what he said about my child,” Susan said on Good Morning America Aug. 18. “It’s not that I saw somebody else’s tweets about him — I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference, equating the protestors, like Ms. Heyer, with the KKK and the white supremacists.”

Chaos erupted in Virginia on Aug. 12 when white supremacists and Neo-Nazis started protesting against the removal of a statue of a confederate general in Charlottesville. People nearby, like Heather and her friends, quickly gathered to protest the rally, leading to unimaginable violence and disorder. Heather was tragically killed when a car, allegedly driven by a Nazi supporter, plowed through the crowd and hit her. After the tragedy, Trump referred to the situation as an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” He repeated the phrase, “on many sides,” making it clear that he felt the white supremacists and those protesting them were both to blame. Disgusting.

Susan said she received multiple calls from Donald’s press secretaries on the day of her daughter’s funeral, Aug. 16, but never got around to answering. Now that she’s heard how he really feels, she never will. “[He] can’t wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying, ‘I’m sorry,'” she concluded.

Q: Have you talked to President Trump directly yet? Heather Heyer's mom, Susan Bro: "I have not, and now I will not." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/GKqkC4j5ov — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2017

Susan has been helping her daughter’s legacy live on since Heather’s untimely death, and eloquently spoke at a public, televised memorial for the 32-year-old on Aug. 17. “They tried to kill my child to shut her up,” Susan said to the crowd. “ell, guess what? You just magnified her.” Our thoughts are with Susan and the rest of Heather’s family and loved ones.

