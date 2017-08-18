Hannah & Derek Jeter’s baby daughter has finally arrived! Less than one year after tying the knot, the model has officially given birth, making both her & her former MLB player hubby first-time parents! SO exciting! Find out all the details about their bundle of joy here.

Hannah Jeter, 27, gave birth to her and her husband Derek Jeter‘s, 42, first child on Aug. 17. “Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter,” the New York Yankees’ Twitter wrote on Aug. 18. “We can’t wait to meet her!” The lovebirds welcomed a precious infant girl into the world, and, as Hannah has previously shared, the two could not be more excited about starting their family together. After all, this baby girl will NOT be their last little one!

Hannah announced she and Derek were expecting back in February, with a beautifully written essay published by The Players’ Tribune. Dropping the baby bombshell, she simply wrote, “Pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future.” In the piece, Hannah also revealed the sex of their little one as well as her hopes and dreams for their future kids.

“We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people,” Hannah wrote. “We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter. We can't wait to meet her! pic.twitter.com/EjQpoNgiqT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2017

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model continued, “Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they’ve been given are so fortunate, in so many ways. We’ll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world.” How beautiful is THAT?

During her pregnancy, Hannah sported some killer maternity looks, including a super fierce sequin dress that hugged her curves perfectly. But while the model certainly wore pregnancy well, we have a feeling she’ll look even BETTER with that new-mommy glow. Congrats again, Hannah and Derek!

