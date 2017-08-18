Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Would Be Happy For Miranda Or Gavin If Either Has A New Baby

As we anxiously wait to see if Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going to have a child together, our source has the EXCLUSIVE details on how they’d feel about their exes having children in the future! Check it out!

Okay, as hard as it is to accept, it looks like Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, aren’t ready to have children together quite yet! But that doesn’t mean that the country music star can’t bond all summer with his ladylove’s adorable sons! And it doesn’t mean either would have a problem with their exes having new children in current or future relationships! Our insider has learned that the world-famous couple would be happy for their past partners if they decided to tackle parenthood with someone new! Head here to see tons of Gwen and Blake pics!

“Gwen and Blake want everyone to be happy and if Gavin or Miranda ever have children with their future relationships they would be happy for them,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Granted they aren’t focusing much attention on their exes’ sex and family lives but they would be totally OK if that were to happen and they would only hope they would accept things if Blake and Gwen become a family themselves. They are interested in moving forward on good terms and don’t want to have any drama with their exes so they are thinking positively about them when they are ever brought up. It’s pointless to stress about things you can’t control. They are going to just be happy and things will work out how they are supposed to work out.” Aww! So sweet! No bad blood here!

Rumors began swirling on Aug. 15 when a photo surfaced of the blonde bombshell looking like she might have a bun in the oven! However, our sources have since debunked the hype! “Gwen is most definitely not pregnant,” a source previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake has been low-key hoping for a while that they might have a happy accident and Gwen would wind up pregnant again but for now that simply is not the case. Gwen is so tiny, if she has a big lunch, she can appear to be 3 months along. But she is not…not now at least.” So you’re saying there’s a chance in the future?!

