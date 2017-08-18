Friday Playlist: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

It’s Friday, which means you are probably in need of some new music. Listen to fresh tracks from Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and more to put you in weekend mode!

Friday Playlist is a weekend-ready roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Aly & AJ — yes, you read that right — are all back with new songs, so it’s safe to say pop is reigning as usual.

Miley kills it in her new music video for “Younger Now,” bringing serious Hannah Montana vibes thanks to that blonde hair. Then there’s Justin, who employs BloodPop as his latest collaborator on “Friends.” The EDM banger is impossible to dislike.

Lights has been serving up jam after jam ahead of Skin & Earth, her upcoming concept album (Sept. 22.) “Savage” benefits from Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun and some sick guitar; mostly importantly, it’s the ultimate kiss-off track for when a Man Has Done You Wrong. Check out the video here, too.

Remember that PacSun commercial with Kendall and Kylie? XYLØ, the band behind the ad’s song “America,” just came out with “What We’re Looking For,” and it’s an alt pop earworm that you’ll love just as much.

Bonnie McKee has also returned with “Thorns,” a track with a thumping chorus and lyrics that will make you think, while Weezer‘s “Mexican Fender” is just what you need to say goodbye to summer.

Listen to everything mentioned above, plus new songs from Marteen, Lizzo, A R I Z O N A x Kiiara, Off Bloom and Tim Myers:

HollywoodLifers, what are you listening to this weekend? Tell us what we missed!