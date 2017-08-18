Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Showcases Cleavage In Red ‘Baywatch’-Style Swimsuit: See Pic

You go girl! Add Elizabeth Hurley to the list of celebs aging backwards. The stunner is 52-years-old and is showing off her best swimsuit body ever in a red ‘Baywatch’ style cleavage baring pic.

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off that she’s still a beach babe at the age of 52 in one of her hottest swimsuit looks yet. Cue the Baywatch theme song in your head as you check out this pic of the model giving a young Pamela Anderson a run for her money in a plunging red one piece. She’s got time-defying cleavage as her girls are still so perky and full, and the look on her face shows she’s a hottie and she knows it. Her head is cocked back with her messy hair falling over one eye as she gives the camera a sexy stare. Yowza!

Liz captioned the Aug. 18 Instagram pic “Hello Sunshine,” even though she’s a poorly lit indoor setting and standing casually against a stone wall. Hey, who needs to be on the beach when she’s got the power to rock a sexy one piece in someone’s living room and still make her fans go wild!

She’s the best spokesmodel possible for Elizabeth Hurley Beach, her wildly successful swimwear, cruise and resort wear collection. When your business is looking good for your product, she pretty much needs to maintain a desirable body to show off her new lines and boy is she doing it in spades! She’s been on quite a roll lately, flaunting sexy string bikinis and other amazing looks from her collection on her Instagram. See pics of bikini-clad stars over 40, here!

What’s even more amazing — or incredibly irritating! — is that Liz says she doesn’t really work that hard to maintain her killer body through exercise. While she eats a disciplined diet of primarily lean meats and veggies, she’s not a hardcore gym addict to keep her body swimsuit ready. “I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise,” she told E! News earlier in 2017. “I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active,” noting that she does some pilates and yoga for core work. Sigh, she might want to add that she’s completely genetically blessed, as looking like a 25-year-old at 52 is a pretty amazing feat!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Liz is rocking her best body ever these days?