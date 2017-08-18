Sarah Hyland & Dominic Sherwood Reportedly Split After 2 Years Of Dating

Say it ain’t so! Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood have split after two years together, according to a new report. Get the shocking details.

Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood are over, according to Entertainment Tonight, which claims Sarah is the one who broke things off with the Shadowhunters star. Their source — a friend of the former couple — says that they will remain friends, however, their relationship just reached its end point. And, we didn’t see this one coming, or, did we? — Sarah has not posted one photo with Dominic to her Instagram since May 2017. And, Dominic hasn’t posted a photo of the Modern Family Star since April 2017.

Sarah and Dominic went public with their relationship in March 2015, when they were photographed kissing at an LA Lakers game. The pair both starred in the 2014 film, Vampire Academy.

This story is still developing…

