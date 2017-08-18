Cardi B’s song ‘Bodak Yellow’ is slaying the airwaves, and Demo Lovato is a huge fan! She rapped the song on Elvis Duran, and now the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star is losing her mind! See the awesome video, here.

Okay, we need a “Bodak Yellow” remix with Demi Lovato, 24, on it, STAT! The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer visited Elvis Duran on Aug. 18, and when he started playing Cardi B’s song, Demi went wild! When it came on, she immediately gasped and said “I love this song!” She then did a censored version of the hit and totally killed it! Scroll down to see the full verse.

Clearly Cardi was over-the-moon to see such a high-profile singer talk about her on the radio! She shared the video on her Instagram. “Ooooo sh*t b*tch !!!!” she wrote, clearly enthusiastic. “DEMI MOTHER F***ING LOVADO!!!! I’m soooo hype 😍😍😍😍😍😍 BODAKYELLOW!!!!” We can’t blame her for being excited! This is her first mainstream single, and fans are OBSESSING over it. We’re not surprised that Demi is a fan, because we can’t get enough either! Click here to see pics of the “Bodak Yellow” video.

Cardi has been getting such an amazing response to the song that she decided to remake it in Spanish for her Spanish-speaking fans, and we swear it sounds equally as bad-ass. “A lot of my family members on my dad side of the family don’t understand English,” explained Cardi on an Instagram clip of the video. “I wanted to make them proud, sooooo I did BODAK YELLOW IN SPANISH!! I also love Spanish music!!!” We’re definitely feeling it!

