‘Big Brother’: Jessica Had The Perfect Response After Cody Basically Proposed On Live TV

During his exit interview on ‘Big Brother’ double eviction night, Cody admitted he plans on marrying Jessica — and she took to Twitter to react!

It looks like that “showmance” was an actual romance. Cody Nickson, 32, was officially sent packing in Thursday’s live double eviction episode of Big Brother, after battling his way back into the house. Of course he was a target from day one, and his girlfriend, Jessica Graf, 26, was sent home the week before — but being apart won’t stop them!

When Jess was sent home, she told Julie Chen they were a real couple and would definitely be together after the show. Then when Cody went home, he said his exit speech calling out the houseguests was “for Jessica.” With that, Julie got right to the point and asked if he will marry Jessica. “I will,” he quickly responded, before covering his mouth like he had just spilled a huge secret. “Sorry, I wasn’t gonna say that,” he said, smiling ear to ear. Julie added that Jessica was probably screaming at home — and it seems like she was right. She took to Twitter after watching.

I JUST DIED!! — Jessica Graf (@theejessicagraf) August 18, 2017

I mean, that’s a pretty big statement by Cody, so we can’t blame her response! Ramses, who was sent home from the game early, tweeted at Jessica — and she RT’d his message.

Awww shoot! you hear your man girl?! ❤️💍@theejessicagraf — Ramses Soto (@TheBBHomie1) August 18, 2017

Before the live episode, Jessica was in an interview asked about marrying Cody. “Regarding marriage, let’s take it one step at a time,” she told Us Weekly. “[I] definitely see a relationship forming outside of the house.”

She also commented on their fighting in the house, saying that it was all because of show — but it wouldn’t impact their relationship in the long wrong.. “The house is a pressure cooker and some of the fights we had were genuinely unnecessary so our relationship was definitely tested and unfortunately arguments in the house are public,” she said. “I don’t want people to think anything more of those fight — they were so petty and we really care about each other.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jess & Cody will get married? He’s off to the jury house for now, so we’ll have to wait and see!