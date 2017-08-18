Chrissy Teigen Cried Over Her Body Insecurities: I Wish I Had A Big Butt & Tiny Waist

If Chrissy Teigen is having massive body insecurities, what hope is there for the rest of us? We’ve got details on how she’s wept over not having a Kardashian-like booty and tiny waist.

Chrissy Teigen has one of the most famous figures in the world, and her killer body even earned her a cover of the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. But apparently all of her enviable curves aren’t enough to keep her from having massive body insecurities, especially now that having giant, oversized Kardashian-style booties have become all the rage. “There have been times I’ve cried to (husband) John (Legend), where I felt like I would never have that body. Everyone has a butt now and curves and a little waist and that’s not me,” she revealed to the audience at the Aug. 13 Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles.

HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE?!? If the 31-year-old supermodel is hating on how she looks, what are the rest of us normal human beings supposed to do? It turns out she wants to be okay with how she views her body, but more for the sake of others who look up to her as a beauty icon. Chrissy told the audience of influencers that, “I’m jealous of those bodies and I want that, but I also feel like I really want to be cool with my body because of people like you guys.” Oh honey, be cool for YOU because you are perfection! If you don’t believe us, click here to see your sexiest pictures ever Chrissy!

It turns out she IS okay with how she looks makeup free, as the natural beauty says she doesn’t post very many super glammed up selfies because that’s not the reality of how she really looks, and wants to set a good example for daughter Luna, 15 months. ‘That’s why I don’t post many makeup selfies, because I don’t feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore and it kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get ‘likes,'” she revealed. Aw Chrissy, we’ll ‘like’ your gorgeous and often hilarious social media posts no matter what you show us, so get those insecurities out the door!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that someone like Chrissy could be unhappy with how her body looks?