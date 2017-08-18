Chris Pratt Struggling With Moving Out Of Family Home After Anna Faris Split: It’s Just ‘Too Painful’

Chris Pratt still isn’t officially moved out of his family home with Anna Faris, but the idea of doing it is just too much to bear! A source tells HL that it’s way ‘too painful’ for the actor right now.

Poor Chris Pratt, 38! Of course, now that he and Anna Faris, 40, have called it quits, he’s expected to move out of the family home. However, he’s having a really hard time with that. Now, he’s trying to put it off by working and staying busy, but that can’t last forever. Click to see pics of Chris and Anna’s relationship through the years.

“Since the announcement of his split with Anna, Chris has really thrown himself into his career,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is so focused on filming that he has not even had a chance to move out of the family home. His fishing pole is still hanging in the garage and his red pickup is still parked in the driveway.” Work is the excuse, but deep down, it’s because Chris isn’t ready to move on just yet.

“Chris is dragging his feet with moving out of the house, he is in no hurry,” the source explained. “He has a lot of sentimental attachment to the home and the thought of packing his stuff to leave is too painful for him to do right now.” Poor guy. We’re sure ending any 8-year marriage is super hard, but it’s even harder when you’re famous and have to make an official statement to the world that you’re alone now. We hope the process goes smoothly so he can get back on his feet ASAP.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Chris hasn’t officially moved out of his home with Anna yet? Let us know!