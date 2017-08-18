Are Chelsea Handler & Brad Pitt Getting Close?: Why She’d Never Date Jennifer Aniston’s Ex

For those of you who may be worrying after hearing the Chelsea Handler and Brad Pitt dating rumors, don’t fret! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’d never hook up with him.

Those pesky Chelsea Handler and Brad Pitt dating rumors started after a shocking report from Naughty Gossip claimed the comedian was getting close to Brad. Not only would that be a stab in the back to Chelsea’s longtime friend, Jennifer Aniston, bit it’d also be a diss to Angelina Jolie, as Chelsea’s never been afraid to express her hatred for the Tomb Raider actress. But don’t worry — we EXCLUSIVELY learned Chelsea would never date Brad because she’s into breaking the “girl code.”

“[Chelsea Handler] finds the rumors both funny and a little hurtful. She is not looking to get with Brad and there is nothing to the rumors that a romance is brewing. Chelsea would be really damaging girl code and she would rather remain friends with Jen then ruffle feathers and try to start something with Brad. It is not happening,” a source close to Chelsea tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The report initially claimed Chelsea wanted to link up with Brad romantically and work with him professionally. The source told Naughty Gossip, “Chelsea has long been a fan of Brad’s ‘Plan B’ production company and is talking with them about a few projects. Don’t be surprised if we see Brad and Chelsea having lunch together soon!” But as our source said, none of this is true. She wouldn’t risk her friends with Jen, and we’re happy to hear it!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Brad Pitt and Chelsea Handler date? Tell us below!